Approximately two-thirds of American families have a four-legged furry friend. But what dog breeds are most popular?
According to a study by Forbes Advisor, here are the most and least popular dog breeds nationwide and statewide:
Most favored dog breeds nationwide:
- Australian Shepherd
- German shepherd
- Bulldog
- Labrador retriever
- Bernese mountain dog
Least favored dog breeds nationwide:
- Havanese
- Pembroke Welsh Corgi
- German Shorthaired Pointer
- Miniature Schnauzer
- Great Dane
Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dog: Bernese Mountain Dog
New Jersey’s Favorite Dog: German Shepherd
Delaware’s Favorite Dog: Boston Terrier
Research showed that the German Shepard ranked as the favorite dog breed in 16 states, and ranked as the second most favorite dog breed nationwide.
