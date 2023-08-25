(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A study done by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has detected PFAS chemicals in more than half of the streams tested.

Water samples from 161 Pennsylvania rivers and streams were tested for 33 different per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The results showed 76% of the studied streams contained at least one PFAS chemical.

According to a recently published U.S. Geological Survey-led study, conducted in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, they were able to determine electronics manufacturing and water pollution control facilities were top PFAS sources in urban areas of Pennsylvania, while combined sewage overflows located near oil and gas development were possible sources in rural areas across the state.

Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are a group of more than 12,000 synthetic chemicals used in a wide variety of common applications, from the linings of fast-food boxes and non-stick cookware to fire-fighting foams and other purposes.

High concentrations of some PFAS may lead to adverse health risks in people, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“This is the first statewide study that associates electronics manufacturing as a source of PFAS in streams, which is likely an under recognized, but significant source of PFAS contamination,” said Sara Breitmeyer, a USGS chemist and lead author of the study.

In February 2023, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced $75,086,000 in funding to address contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water in the commonwealth. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the funding that will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing for contaminants.

The Environmental Protection Agency in March 2023 proposed the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water. The plan would limit toxic PFAS chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect, the Associated Press reported.

Research has shown PFAS could be connected to altered metabolism, fertility issues, reduced fetal growth, increased risk of being overweight or obese, increased risk of some cancers and immune system issues.

The full USGS and EPA study can be found at www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969723027821?via%3Dihub.

Tips for limiting PFAS exposure can be found at epa.gov/pfas/meaningful-and-achievable-steps-you-can-take-reduce-your-risk.