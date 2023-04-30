(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A home care agency in Philadelphia along with its owner is now required to pay more than $400,000 in penalties including back wages, liquidated damages and willful wage violations by the U.S. District County for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

An investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Alma Conway Home Care LLC and owner Sara Tucker paid their 55 workers a flat rate for all hours worked, including when employees had to work more that 40 hours a week which denied them overtime rates.

Additionally, it was discovered that the agency lowered regular hourly wages when employees worked overtime, causing them to earn less than the required overtime rates and made payroll records inaccurate according to the release.

When the employer refused to resolve the violations of Fair Labor Standards Act, a complaint was filed that resulted in the them being required to pay $205,434 in back wages, the same amount in liquidated damages to affected workers and $25,740 in civil penalties. That brings the total penalty to $436,608 in payments along with being forbidden from future Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

“Alma Conway Home Care employees provide essential services on which people in our community depend. These hardworking people deserve respect and to be paid all of their legally earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jim Cain, in Philadelphia. “Our investigation found the employers disregarded the law willfully and used pay practices that harmed their own employees.”

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered almost $15 million in back wages for over 22,000 healthcare workers in 2022 alone and is making efforts to improve compliance in the homecare industry as demand is expected to increase 13 percent between 2021 and 2031.

As part of that effort, the division is hosting a free webinar about worker rights in the industry on Thursday, May 4 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Attendance is free and you can register for the event here.