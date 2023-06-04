(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Philadelphia-based home care provider has been ordered by a federal court to pay more than $7 million in back wages to more than 1,200 current and formal employees.

According to the Department of Labor (DOL), Nursing Home Care Management Inc. and its owner Alexander Dorfman willfully refused to pay overtime wages to 1,230 current and former employees by not including their time for work-related travel when calculating wages for most employees.

Operating as Prestige Home Care Agency, the court determined that the agency and Dorfman owed $3,538,360 in back wages as well as an equal amount in liquidated damages to the employees affected by the loss of wages.

Thanks to an investigation by the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, the court determined that Prestige Home Care Agency did the following willingly:

Failed to pay the required overtime rate for hours over 40 in a workweek by not paying home health aides for time spent traveling between clients’ homes in the same workday and between Prestige’s administrative office and clients’ homes in the same workday.

Paid certain employees straight-time hourly rates for all hours worked, including for hours over 40 in a workweek.

Segregated types of work performed by certain employees during a workweek rather than combining all hours worked when computing overtime wages due.

Failed to keep accurate time and payroll records as required by law.

“Unfortunately, our investigators found yet another Philadelphia-area home health agency willfully shortchanging employees and skirting the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director James Cain in Philadelphia. “In this case, Prestige Home Care Agency denied 1,230 current and former employees more than $3.5 million in wages they earned for putting in long hours to help vulnerable people in our community.”

Prestige Home Care Agency has provided both medical and non-medical home care services to clients in southeast PA since 1995 including skilled and home healthcare, veterans assistance, adult home and personal care and intellectual disability services.

The ruling in this case was made by Judge Chad F. Kenney.