(WPHL) — An LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting two children.

According to PA Court Documents obtained by PHL17, 37-year-old Kendall Stephens, is being charged with Rape, Forcible Compulsion, Unlawful Contact With Minors, Engandering Welfare of Children, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault of a Minor, and other related offenses.

Bail has been set for $250,000 and Stephens will be due in court at the end of December for a preliminary hearing.

Reports state that Stephens raped two boys under the age of 13, but further details have not been confirmed or released.

Philadelphia Police say Stephens was arrested by the Special Victims Unit on Monday, December 18 after reports of sexual assault incidents on two minor children in September of 2023.

Stephens, a Black trans woman, became a prominent LGBTQ+ figure in Philadelphia after she called for justice, following a 2020 incident in which she was attacked in her home by a mob of people on her first day as a Temple University student.

