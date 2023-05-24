Two unBEARably cute Sloth Bear Cubs made their public debut at the Philadelphia Zoo yesterday.

The Sloth Bear twins were born on January 2, 2023 to 10-year-old mom Kayla, and 10-year-old dad Bhalu.

The 5-month-old twin cubs spent the day exploring their new habitat with Kayla by their side.

With the sun shining, and a cool breeze blowing, the twins enjoyed their perfect day outside climbing on rocks, rolling in the grass, and exploring their new home.

“We are so proud of our amazing team of keepers and veterinarians who have been supporting mom Kayla and the cubs since their birth in January,” says Curator of Carnivores and Ungulates Maggie Morse. “These rambunctious toddlers are sure to steal the hearts of many of our guests. We can’t wait to celebrate all the developmental milestones to come with our guests, members, staff, volunteers and entire Zoo community.”

The Sloth Bear cubs are a huge milestone for the Philadelphia Zoo and the threatened Sloth Bear population.

“The Philadelphia Zoo is proud to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the threatened sloth bear,” says Vice President of Animal Well-Being Rachel Metz. “Their birth is incredibly important to the protection of this species and we are excited for guests to come to the Zoo and see for themselves what amazing animals they are.”

Experts explain that Sloth Bears are not part of the Sloth species but rather the bear species. They have several distinctive features and behaviors including flexible snouts, protruding upper and lower lips, powerful lungs that allow them to eat termites and ants that are 8-10 feet underground, long, dark shaggy fur, and a distinct, cream-colored “U” or “Y” shape on their chests. Adult Sloth Bear Males can weigh up to 310 lbs, and Females can weigh up to 210 lbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And the best part of their grand debut is you can help choose their names!

You can choose between Philly Sports Legends, “Kelce and Harper” or the iconic Philly Pop Rock Duo, “Hall and Oates”.

Voting will end on Sunday, May 28, and the names will be revealed on Monday, May 29.

You can cast your vote and find more information, here.