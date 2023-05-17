MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA makes history by approving girls wrestling as an official high school sport in Pennsylvania. This marks the first new sport added by the PIAA since the board approved competitive cheer in 2012.

The PIAA sanctioned girls wrestling as an official high school sport in Pennsylvania in their May board meeting on Wednesday, May 17 by unanimous vote. Earlier this spring, 100 schools sponsored girls wrestling teams, reaching the PIAA’s threshold to sanction a sport.

Sanctioning the sport allows the PIAA to host District and State Championships open only to girls, similar to what happens with the boys wrestling tournaments already.

The PIAA says it will host girls wrestling championships alongside the state wrestling tournament in March.

Effective July 1, 2023, the PIAA will adds girls wrestling to the two dozen sports it already sponsors.

There are 475 schools in Pennsylvania that have sponsored boys wrestling, there are 111 schools that currently have girls wrestling.

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet again in June.