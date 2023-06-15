(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh native has been sworn in as the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, June 12, Eric G. Olshan, 42, of Pittsburgh. was sworn in as the 60th United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak.

“I have spent my entire career litigating on behalf of the United States, and I’m honored to continue that service in my new role,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “I look forward to working with the dedicated attorneys and staff in our office, as well as our trusted partners in federal, state and local law enforcement, to pursue our shared goal of securing justice and protecting communities throughout the district.”

A 2003 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Olshan earned his Bachelor of Science in physics with high distinction and earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006.

Olshan previously served as the Chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an assistant United States attorney in 2017, focusing on white-collar prosecution.

Prior to that, Olshan worked in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice from 2007-2017 — serving as a trial attorney from 2007 to 2013 and then as Deputy Chief from 2013 to 2017.

Olshan was nominated by President Joe Biden on March 21, 2023, and was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 8.

The Western District of Pennsylvania covers the 25 westernmost counties in the Commonwealth.