(WKBN)- The cause of death for a former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion has been revealed.

Clark Haggans died in June at the age of 46. According to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ pass rusher died in Colorado due to chronic alcohol use. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office investigated his death. The coroner’s office said that Haggans died in a natural manner.

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to win Super Bowl XL with the Steelers in 2006.

Haggans also played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Haggans finished with 504 total tackles, 46.5 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, and one interception during his career.