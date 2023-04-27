(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has announced the birth of two rare Amur leopard cubs, and they want your help to name them.

The zoo says the healthy cubs were born on March 18, 2023, and are doing well under the care of their first-time mother, Semba.

“Semba was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo herself and we’re so glad to see the next generation join us. She’s such a good mom,” said Karen Vacco, Assistant Curator of Mammals. “Aside from digital monitoring of the denning area, we’re letting them bond. They’re doing well, the babies are nursing and growing just like they should.”

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on Earth, with roughly 100 critically endangered individuals surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

The public can expect to see the cubs around June. But until then, you can help name them.

“It’s up to them,” explained Vacco. “It will be up to Semba when she’s ready to leave the den, and also up to the cubs to follow their mom out into the habitat. We let them choose when they’re ready to explore.”

For a $5 donation, you can submit two names on pittsburghzoo.org through May 31.

This is the second birth of an endangered species at the Pittsburgh Zoo this year; a female Western lowland gorilla, Charlotte, was born in February, with the public donating nearly $5,000 to help choose her name.

The zoo says the babies are among several exciting additions expected at the Pittsburgh Zoo this year.