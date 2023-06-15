CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The woman accused of shooting Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia in the leg is claiming she only bit him and never touched a handgun, court documents show.

The affidavit of probable cause for 31-year-old Porice Mincy, of Long Island, was released Thursday morning. According to the document, it took State Police less than 10 minutes to find Mincy and take her into custody.

According to the affidavit, Mincy allegedly went to the District Attorney’s office before 3 p.m. June 14 and was causing a disturbance. Witnesses in the office said Mincy was upset over a $1,000 deposit and a house deed that Malizia dealt with for her sister.

After getting to speak with Malizia at the hospital, he told investigators that Mincy was upset and he tried to get her out of the building. According to his account to police, Mincy had gone into his office and started throwing around files, documents, books and items off of his desk. Malizia claimed he grabbed Mincy by the arm and part of her hair to get her out of the office.

He told investigators that Mincy had punched him in the face and he tried to punch back. He said she bit his inner thigh before they made it to the hallway where Mincy allegedly put a handgun to his right outer thigh and pulled the trigger, the affidavit shows.

Mincy then allegedly fled the building where a trooper noted in the complaint that he was on patrol and happened to notice a woman (Mincy) running down the sidewalk to a silver vehicle. Moments later, the same trooper got a report of a shooting at the DA’s office.

Court documents show that after state police arrived at the office, one of the troopers said he was the former owner of the house in question and knew Mincy and her sister and where the house she just bought from them was. Troopers made their way to the home on E. Allegheny Avenue and reported that they found Mincy out in the driveway and were able to take her into custody.

When interviewed, Mincy allegedly admitted to being upset about her sister’s paperwork and claimed that she did bite Malizia on the leg, but never touched a handgun.

Mincy is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges as well as charges of reckless endangerment, firearm possession, carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of an instrument of crime and lesser related charges.

Bail was denied for Mincy, citing she has no ties with Cameron County and is a danger to others.

Malizia took to his Facebook page Thursday morning to leave an update that he was doing well after the incident.

“My family and I thank you for your concern regarding today’s most unfortunate events. I am well and will continue to serve as Cameron County’s District Attorney,” Malizia posted.

A preliminary hearing for Mincy is scheduled for June 22. A mugshot was not available at the time of this writing.