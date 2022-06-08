WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the Kings are with Eden Matthews, 22-year-old black female, 5’7”, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthews and the Kings are believed to be in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson bearing Maryland Registration 5ER5844. They were last seen in the area of Delaware Avenue, Wyomissing Borough, Berks County on June 8, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM.

Police believe the Kings may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the Kings and Eden Matthews are asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Wyomissing Borough Police Department at (610) 375-6102.