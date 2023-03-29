ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police agencies are on the scene at multiple high schools in our region after shootings were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they believe these are “swatting” calls — fake calls meant to draw a large police presence.

Police swarmed Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Bishop Carroll and Bellefonte High School just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Sgt. Plummer with Altoona Police has since confirmed that the call — for Altoona, at least — was a false alarm, but they are still on the scene as a precaution.

Pennsylvania State Police statement on Twitter:

“State Police Hollidaysburg and Rockview stations are responding to active shooter threats at local schools that have been called in by telephone. We are treating each incident with standard law enforcement protocols. However, the calls are believed to be computer generated swatting calls”

We were told that Altoona parents have been instructed to meet in the upper lot of the career and tech center.

Bellefonte is currently on lockdown as a precaution, saying they’re aware that this has happened at several schools across the state. They will increase the police presence for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

The Cambria County District Attorney asked all Cambria County schools to lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Schools are working with law enforcement to determine a plan and will communicate with parents accordingly.

It’s also been reported from various outlets that similar calls have been made all across Pennsylvania, including in Pittsburgh. The University of Pittsburgh was on lockdown after a call of an active shooter at Central Catholic but has since been cleared and reopened.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work diligently to bring you more information on these calls.