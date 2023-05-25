One popular area farm is getting a new addition in a few months.

Port Farms, located at 2055 Stone Quarry Road in Waterford, is adding a 10-barrel brew house. The idea of bringing a brewery to the farm has been about 10 years in the works.

About two years ago, they started working with a consultant, planning the construction and buying equipment.

The brewery will be called “Poverty Knob Farmhouse Ales.” It will have a family friendly vibe with an open patio and games.

“We are excited to add to another experience for all of our customers coming onto the farm right now, and just opening another part of our farm and sharing that with everybody,” said Casey Port of Port Farms.

They plan to open the brew house by the end of summer.