MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the billion-dollar winning Powerball numbers were hit in California, a number of winners were found in Pennsylvania — including a $2 million ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $2,000,000 ticket and four $100,000 tickets were sold in the Commonwealth along with more than 150,000 other winning tickets including 11 worth $50,000.

The big $2,000,000 ticket matched 5 of the 5 balls but missed the Powerball with Power Play activated. The $100,000 tickets matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball and also had Power Play.

Another 11 tickets worth $50,000 were sold in PA and matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball but didn’t have Power Play — one of them won via Double Play

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, July 19:

Winning Numbers: 07 10 11 13 24

Powerball: 24

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 13 15 28 43 57

Powerball: 25

The $1 billion jackpot was sold in California. According to sister station KTLA, it happened at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.

In addition to Pennsylvania, two million dollar tickets were also sold in Florida and Rhode Island.

A whopping 37 tickets worth one million dollars were sold across the United States, powerball.com shows.

Since the billion-dollar jackpot was hit Wednesday night, Saturday’s Powerball drawing is now worth only $20,000,000.

Mega Millions, however, is still nearing a billion dollars itself, currently sitting at $720,000,000.