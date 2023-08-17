SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden is set to visit Scranton to attend the viewing of former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

President Biden’s limousine arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Wednesday. Casey, the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey and widow of Governor Robert P. Casey, died last Friday at Regional Hospital.

On Thursday, August 17, there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 North and I-81 South in the area of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport and the Scranton Exits

The services will take place Thursday and Friday at St. Peter’s Cathedral.

President Biden is expected to pay respects to the former Pennsylvania First Lady privately ahead of the public viewing Thursday that will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to the presidential visit, the services are expected to bring much traffic. Roads around the central city area of Scranton will also be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Scranton police have placed no parking signs along nearby streets which affects parking on:

Wyoming Avenue between Mulberry and Biden Streets

Linden Street, North Washington, and Penn Avenue

Parking is banned at all times each day violators will be towed.

For those who plan to attend the public viewing Thursday, there are parking garages on Linden Street and North Washington Avenue.

A funeral will be held at the Cathedral Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. the burial will be private at Saint Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow.