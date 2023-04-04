(WTAJ)– The results are in, and voters have decided that Primanti Bros. restaurant is the coolest thing made in the state.

The title was given after a three-week bracket-style contest where voters weighed in through the Pennsylvania Chamber Twitter page.

To celebrate winning, the Pittsburgh-based restaurant will be giving out a free beer to customers on Wednesday, April 5 while supplies last

“We’ve known that Primanti Bros. was the Coolest Thing in PA since 1933 – but we’re glad everyone else knows, too,” Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said in a news release. “While it’s an honor to be recognized as a Champion – it’s even more remarkable to consider all of the iconic brands, businesses and stories that were born of our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is full of cool things – and we’re excited to be counted among them.”

In total, over 32,000 votes were tallied with Primanti Bros. receiving 53% of those votes to beat out Schuylkill County’s Mrs. T Pierogies in the final round. Primanti Bros. has 40 locations in America, including 32 in Pennsylvania. In Central Pa., restaurants can be found in Altoona, State College and Johnstown.

2550 West Plank Road

Altoona, PA 16601

Altoona, PA 16601

State College, PA 16801

State College, PA 16801

Johnstown, PA 15904

“We congratulate Primanti Bros. on their win in the Pennsylvania Chamber ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ Tournament,” Owner of Ateeco, Inc., the parent company of Mrs. T’s, Tom Twardzik said. “It was a close win with our #PierogySquad showing up and voting for us round after round – we are so thankful for all the pierogy love.”

The tournament consisted also of Sheetz MTO, Yuengling Lager, Hershey’s Kisses, Aurora self-driving cars, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and many more things that were created in Pennsylvania. In total 32 companies competed in the tournament that started on March 14.

Primanti Bros. will also be honored during the PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit in 2024.