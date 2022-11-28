(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the results of its nearly week-long crash enforcement this Thanksgiving.

The enforcement was held from Nov. 23-27. Statewide, PSP investigated 970 crashes. Those included two fatalities (one alcohol-related) and 196 injuries. Alcohol contributed to 48 of those crashes.

Locally, Troop E investigated 34 crashes with four injuries and no fatalities. Alcohol was involved in three of those crashes.

Statewide, more than 530 people were arrested for driving under the influence. More than 27,000 traffic citations were issued, including more than 9,200 speeding tickets, more than 1,000 tickets for not wearing a seat belt, and 138 tickets for not having children in safety seats.

Troop E made 47 DUI arrests. They issued 673 speeding tickets, 96 seat belt tickets, and 8 safety seat tickets.

Statewide data comparing this year to last year was included in a PSP news release:

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (5 days) 970 2 2 196 48 1 2021 (5 days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2

ENFORCEMENT DATA