(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored the fallen Trooper and released the name of the other trooper who was shot Saturday in Juniata County.

According to PSP, Corry native Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed during the exchange and Lieutenant James A. Wagner, 45, was wounded in different encounters with the same shooter and is in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Rougeau enlisted with PSP in 2020 and had been assigned to Troop G of the Lewistown Station in March of 2023. He was 29 years old and is the 104th member of the State Police to give his life in the line of duty.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”

The shooter has been identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown in Juniata County arrived at the Troop G Lewistown Station around 11 a.m. that morning armed with a rifle and fired at patrol vehicles that were in the parking lot.

Stine was later killed during an exchange of gunfire with PSP after a search for him.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check made out to “Survivor’s Fund” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.

The check can be mailed to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.