The Pennsylvania State Police honored the department’s fallen troopers on May 2 in conjunction with their 117th anniversary.

PSP was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, making it the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States.

Over the 117 years, the Pennsylvania State Police department has grown from an original complement of just 228 men to more than 6,700 men and women.

To this day PSP is the 10th largest police agency in the U.S.

During this ceremony, homage was paid to four members who died in the line of duty since the last in-person ceremony in 2019.

The four members who were honored include Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died on May 18, 2019, due to a medical emergency; Trooper First Class Dung X. Martinez, who died on Oct. 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19; and Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, both of whom died on March 21, 2022, after being struck by an intoxicated motorist.

“This year has been extremely difficult for all of our personnel as we solemnly etch additional names to the memorial wall. The 102 names etched into the wall not only represent the individual troopers who died in service to the commonwealth, but also the sacrifices of family members and loved ones who suffered their loss. Today we honor all those who laid down their lives and will ensure their contributions to our department are never forgotten,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Governor Tom Wolf was able to mark this occasion by proclaiming May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day in Pennsylvania.

“Frances and I extend our condolences to these troopers and their loved ones, as well as to the larger state police family and everyone affected by their loss. Today serves as an important reminder of the dangers faced by members of law enforcement throughout the commonwealth, and I ask all Pennsylvanians to pause in remembrance of the 102 troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

This ceremony included a moment of silence, a rifle salute, a helicopter flyover, and the reading of the names of the 102 fallen troopers.

You can find the online version of the PSP memorial wall, which includes photos and biographies of each member who died in the line of duty, here.