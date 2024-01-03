Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police saw an increase in fatal crashes but fewer total crashes and arrests in their 2024 New Year’s weekend crash and enforcement results.

PSP released their annual New Year’s weekend coverage, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, where they reported 336 crashes, in which five people died and 68 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

Below are the 2024 New Year’s weekend crash and enforcement data compared to last year:

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1 2023 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,125 2023 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874

For Troop Erie (northwest region), 14 fewer crashes and 10 fewer DUI arrests were made in 2024 compared to last year. Only two of those crashes were alcohol-related compared to four crashes in 2023.

The full crash and enforcement breakdown by troop region can be found on PSP’s website.