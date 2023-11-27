(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced the results of its nearly week-long crash enforcement this Thanksgiving weekend.

During the Thanksgiving travel period — November 22–26 — PSP investigated 979 vehicle crashes statewide that resulted in four fatalities, which is three more than in 2022. Alcohol was a factor in 73 crashes.

Troopers arrested 542 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 10,000 speeding citations over the weekend. Also, there were 1,187 citations issued for failing to wear a seat belt and 133 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

For northwest Pennsylvania (Troop E), there were 14 more fatal crashes and six more people injured than in 2022. However, there were two fewer alcohol-related crashes.

Additionally, there were 125 more child seat citations than last year, but there were 14 fewer DUI arrests, 110 fewer speeding and four fewer seat belt citations.

For a full breakdown of enforcement results by troop district, click here. Data across the Commonwealth comparing this year to last year can be viewed below:

Statewide Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 979 4 4 197 73 0 2022 (5 days) 970 1 1 196 48 0



Statewide Enforcement Data