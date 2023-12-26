Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported fewer car crashes, but more DUI arrests during the 2023 Christmas weekend than they did in 2022.

In an ongoing effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and informed, PSP released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report on Tuesday.

Over the three-day period (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes. Over the same period last year, 661 Christmas weekend crashes were reported.

This year three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. This is also down from last year, where PSP saw seven deaths, and 113 injured.

One steadfast statistic remained the same: alcohol related crashes. Both 2022 and 2023 saw 36 crashes related to alcohol. There was no alcohol related fatal accidents reported this year, which is down from the two deaths reported last year.

While crashes were down, DUI arrests were up. 109 DUI arrests were made this year, compared to 116 in 2022,

Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties had 15 crashes with no fatalities. Troop E also made 16 DUI arrests.

State troopers issued 1,036 speeding tickets, 123 citations for not wearing a seatbelt and 22 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

PSP wants to remind people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

For more information on the 2023 report, you can view the full report here.