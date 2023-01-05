The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there were no fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

From Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.

During this time period, there were 356 people arrested for DUI. PSP troopers also issued a total of 12,445 citations: 4,126 speeding citations, 378 citations for no seat belt and 67 citations for children not in safety seats.

Of the total vehicle crashes, 51 involved alcohol.

Besides zero fatal crashes, the New Year’s weekend enforcement results are up compared to last year: In 2021, there were 471 crashes, resulting in two deaths and 97 injuries, and there were fewer alcohol-related crashes (41 crashes). As for arrests and citations, 2021 had 278 DUI arrests, 3,632 speeding citations, 68 child seat citations and 310 seatbelt citations.

Locally for Troop E (which patrols Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties), there were 21 crashes. One person was injured, and four of the crashes involved alcohol. No deaths were reported. Thirty-eight people were arrested for driving under the influence, 270 people received citations for speeding and 43 people received seatbelt citations.

You can find more information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement results here.