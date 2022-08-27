(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) welcomed new troopers to their ranks, according to a new release.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received serve as the foundation of their careers.

“You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make,” said Colonel Evanchick. “You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:

Sean P. Gordon received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

Mitchell W. Obenrader received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

Nathan B. Burkhart received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

Bryan J. Carlson received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

Roberto Spezza Jr. received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

Find more information on the PSP website.