STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State University student is facing vehicular homicide charges for the death of another Penn State student.

Ahmed Alqubaisi, 20, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other charges after State College police said he hit and killed a 25-year-old international PSU student with a vehicle Tuesday evening.

At around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, State College police responded to a pedestrian and vehicle accident along the 200 block of East Park Avenue. According to the police report, life-saving measures were performed on Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre, 25, before she was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was then flown to UPMC Altoona where she later died from her injuries.

Police said she was hit by a BMW M3 throwing her approximately 80 feet from where she was struck, according to the criminal complaint. She suffered a brain bleed, a broken neck, a shattered right arm and her left foot was broken.

Police identified the driver as Alqubaisi, who held a PA Identification card/ PA Learners Permit. The criminal complaint said Alqubaisi held a 4-year learner’s permit in Pennsylvania but did not have a licensed driver in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Alqubaisi is also an international student at Penn State, according to the police report.

Officers spoke with Alqubaisi, and multiple witnesses and were able to utilize surveillance footage to determine what happened. According to the affidavit, Alqubaisi was driving westbound on East Park Avenue after leaving the intramural gyms. Police noted the weather conditions before the crash were rainy and road conditions were wet and that Alqubaisi was driving at a high rate of speed.

In the video footage, police said the victim was jogging on the south side of the frame when Alqubaisi’s vehicle appeared. Police noted he looked to be driving normally, however, the vehicle then entered an “uncontrolled state.”

The affidavit said that the BWM started to change direction and crossed into the left lane. Alqubaisi’s vehicle allegedly hit a water standpipe, and a light pole and then struck Arnesson-Cronhamre. Police said Alqubaisi’s vehicle then hit a tree before the vehicle came to a stop.

Police, along with the Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team, determined that several factors contributed to the crash and the death of Arnesson-Cronhamre. Police noted in the complaint that they believe speed based on weather and roadway conditions at the time of the crash played an “important” factor. Additionally, the area is known to have a high volume of vehicles and pedestrians due to its proximity to the university. Officers also cited Alqubaisi’s limited driving experience as a factor.

Alqubasisi is also facing recklessly endangering another person, carless driving – unintentional death and driving at a safe speed.

Bail for Alqubaisi was denied due to not having any ties to Pennsylvania. Police said in the complaint that he’s been suspended from the university and they are concerned he may not remain in the state.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.