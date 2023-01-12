The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) has had another record-breaking year.

For the fourth straight year, CORE has achieved a milestone for organ donation. Hundreds of donors and their families helped CORE increase donations by 23%, with 858 life-saving transplants made possible by 334 organ donors.

Heart transplants had the biggest increase in 2022 – rising 50% from 2021.

“CORE is really excited about this milestone. We do everything we can every day to make more transplants happen and to honor more donors. This milestone is really just a testament to that,” said Katelynn Metz, Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

Core also reported its second-highest number of tissue donors ever in 2022.