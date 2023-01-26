HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reese’s announced that they are introducing a brand-new snack that will take you back to your childhood.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, or just really love animal crackers, Reese’s has you covered. They are introducing their new snack option, Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate. There will be a total of 13 different animal shapes.

“It’s an absolute zoo inside,” said Reese’s in their press release.

“Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy creating the ultimate snack. They’re truly something to howl about,” said Nowell Kahle, manager, Snacks & Grocery at The Hershey Company.

The new treat is available now and you can purchase it nationwide.