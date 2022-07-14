(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Claims made by a Wisconsin senator linking Congressman Mike Kelly’s Office to fake elector documents prompted an internal investigation.

We are learning now that the investigation has been closed.

In a story by Politico, Sen. Ron Johnson claimed a member of Rep. Kelly’s office tried to give his office false elector documents with the hope that they’d be given to then Vice President Mike Pence.

A later story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel named a person no longer working for Rep. Kelly.

A statement by Rep. Kelly’s Office indicated the review found no staff members had “prior knowledge” of the reported actions and that Rep. Kelly was unaware of the reported actions.

Earlier this week, the Journal Sentinel quoted the Jan. 6 committee chairman as saying that Rep. Kelly’s name “didn’t come up” despite Johnson’s claim.