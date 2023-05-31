(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A GOP Pennsylvania State Senator announced on Wednesday that they have introduced new legislation that would more than double PA’s minimum wage.

According to a release, Senator Dan Laughlin (R-49) has joined the effort among Pennsylvania politicians to raise the commonwealth’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2026.

The wage increase would start with a bump to $11 an hour at the start of 2024, then $15 in 2026 and finally would permanently index it to inflation.

“I have heard from my constituents and have listened to both sides of the political aisle. Pennsylvania has not seen the minimum wage increase since it was hiked at the federal level in 2009. On average, a worker who earns minimum wage will only earn $15,000 per year,” Laughlin said. “Due to the rising costs, workers are unable to pay for basic necessities and forced to rely on public assistance. It is time we address the issue and I believe this bill is the most responsible way to approach it,”

Titled Senate Bill 743, it would also set the tipped wage in PA to 40% of the minimum wage. The current tip wage in PA is been $2.83.

Sen. Laughlin joins other members of PA’s government including Wanye D. Fontana (D-Allegheny), Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) and Governor Josh Shapiro in expressing a desire to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

If the bill passes, Pa. would join 15 other states in tying their minimum wage increase to the Consumer Price Index or other measures to help protect people from inflation.

Additionally, 30 other states currently have a higher minimum wage and 28 have a higher tipper minimum wage than Pennsylvania.