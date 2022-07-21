Republicans are once again suing the state of Pennsylvania over its broad mail-in voting law.

The suit, filed Wednesday in the Commonwealth Court by 14 state Republican lawmakers, contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision written into it that says it is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court.

The lawsuit argues that that provision was met in a May 20 decision by a panel of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concerning mail-in ballots in a Lehigh County judicial race in November.

They argue the ballots in question lacked handwritten dates on the return envelopes, as required in the law.