(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A retired firefighter from Chester, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting members of law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a release from the District of Columbia United States Attorney’s Office, Robert Sanford, 57, was sentenced to 52 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol and $3,798 in restitution to the medical expenses of the U.S. Capitol Police officer he injured.

Court documents state that Sanford initially attended a nearby rally before walking to the Capitol along with other participants. Sanford was seen with a group on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol.

During his time on Capitol Grounds, Sanford threw a fire extinguisher at a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers that struck three of them in the head, as well as throwing a traffic cone in their direction while also screaming that the officers were “traitors.”

Sanford was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, and joins more than 1,000 other individuals that have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, with over 320 people being charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.