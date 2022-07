PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid is officially no longer based in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

The drug store chain cut the ribbon Thursday at its new headquarters at the South Philly Navy Yard. The old shipyard is being turned into a business center.

Rite Aid calls its facility “a collaboration center.” That is because the space will mainly be used for company gatherings.

Rite Aid’s workforce of 2,800 people is mostly remote.