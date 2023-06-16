(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Drivers take note, work is set to begin next week on a multi-million dollar resurfacing project spanning three townships in Warren County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), work is set to begin Tuesday, June 20 on the $3.9 million project that includes three roads spanning the Borough of Youngsville, Pittsfield and Brokenstraw Townships and is expected to be completed in December of this year.

The roads being resurfaced include:

Route 6 : from Old Pittsfield Road to Railroad Street in Pittsfield and Brokenstraw Townships

: from Old Pittsfield Road to Railroad Street in Pittsfield and Brokenstraw Townships Route 27 : From Route 6 to Matthews Run in Youngsville Borough and Brokenstraw Township

: From Route 6 to Matthews Run in Youngsville Borough and Brokenstraw Township National Forge Road (East Main Street/Route 3022): from the Youngsville Borough line to Route 62 in Brokenstraw Township

Crews will be widening the National Forge Road along with base repairs, milling and paving, working on curb ramps, improving drainage, updating guiderails and pavement markings on the other roads listed.

Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with flaggers controlling traffic and should expect delays during active work hours. Drivers are asked to slow down in work zones for their safety along with the workers’ safety.

This project is among the 100+ that PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to work on this year with a full list available online.

Motorists can check on major roadways’ conditions 24/7 on the PA 511 website along with over 1,000 live traffic camera feeds.