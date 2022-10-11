A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was arrested after a roll-over vehicle accident.

According to a police report, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Beech Hill Road for a reported motor vehicle accident at 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 5. Upon arrival, patrols and EMS crews located a vehicle rolled over in the roadway.

EMS assisted the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jessica Cooper, 30, of Mayville, New York.

Upon an investigation, it was alleged that Cooper was found to be driving while intoxicated. Cooper was arrested for DWI and issued traffic citations to appear in the Town of Chautauqua court at a later date and time to answer the charges.