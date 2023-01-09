(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi released a statement on the first day of the special session to provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf called for the special session with the General Assembly to consider a constitutional amendment. The amendment would provide relief to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Through the amendment, survivors will have a two-year window to file civil lawsuits.

The special session, from Jan. 9-11, is for Pennsylvania legislators to vote on House Bill 41 and allow for Pennsylvania voters to consider a referendum during the May primary.

In a release on Monday, Rossi made the following statement: