(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi released a statement on the first day of the special session to provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
Last week, Governor Tom Wolf called for the special session with the General Assembly to consider a constitutional amendment. The amendment would provide relief to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Through the amendment, survivors will have a two-year window to file civil lawsuits.
The special session, from Jan. 9-11, is for Pennsylvania legislators to vote on House Bill 41 and allow for Pennsylvania voters to consider a referendum during the May primary.
In a release on Monday, Rossi made the following statement:
“Despite working all day to reach an agreement to move this Special Session forward and to pass a constitutional amendment that survivors of childhood sexual abuse so desperately need and deserve, it has become apparent that the Democratic and Republican Caucuses are too far apart to proceed. This sort of partisan divide is what has plagued Pennsylvanian politics for far too long.
Party politics must take a back seat to saving the lives of survivors of childhood sexual assault. In an effort to move things forward and to get Democrats and Republicans talking again, I am creating a workgroup of 3 Republicans and 3 Democrats of varied interests from across the Commonwealth to sit down and find a way forward.
Make no mistake – we must pass Statute of Limitations reform. But we also must fix the workings of our government and find a way to move forward as Pennsylvanians for the betterment of Pennsylvania. History will not judge us based on how many Democratic Party wins or Republican Party wins we achieve, but we will be judged based on what we did for the children of this Commonwealth.”