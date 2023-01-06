(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi issued a statement on Gov. Tom Wolf’s special session to provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

In the statement Rozzi, a childhood sexual abuse survivor, thanked Wolf for calling the special session of the General Assembly to consider a constitutional amendment.

The amendment would provide relief to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Through the amendment, survivors of childhood sexual abuse will have a two-year window to file civil lawsuits. Rozzi thanked the author of the constitutional amendment, state Rep. Jim Gregory, who is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

Rozzi also highlighted past failures to deliver relief to victims, while also stressing the importance of passing the amendment as soon as possible.

“We are on a tight timeline. Pursuant to our constitution, this amendment must pass both the House and the Senate by the first week of February to be placed on the May primary ballot. If we are late, we risk this life saving amendment not being placed on the ballot until the November General Election,” Rozzi said.

In an effort to emphasize the importance of the amendment, Rozzi promised not to consider any other legislation until the amendment passes.

“As long as I am the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the House will consider no other legislation until the General Assembly passes the language of Representative Gregory’s constitutional amendment,” Rozzie said.

Wolf announced in August an agreement with leaders from both parties that would make the passing of this amendment one of the top priorities for the 2023 session.