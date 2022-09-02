(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on Thursday morning at 5:47 a.m. when he failed to apply the parking brake before getting out of the vehicle.

Police report the semi then began to drift backward and across the off ramp. It struck a guide rail on the north side of the off ramp, then became disabled across the ramp, blocking traffic.

The driver was charged with careless driving. No injuries were reported.