HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Russell Redding was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate Wednesday to serve as Pennsylvania’s 27th Secretary of Agriculture.

Redding first began leading the Department of Agriculture from 2009-11 under Governor Ed Rendell and from 2015-22 under Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s office says under Redding’s leadership, the department led a “coordinated response to the Hi-Path Avian Influenza outbreak” and supported farmers impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment with testing soil, water, and air in the area near the crash site.

Agriculture contributes $132 billion a year to Pennsylvania’s economy and supports 1 in 10 jobs in the state.