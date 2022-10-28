Communities all over Pennsylvania, including Erie, will join the fight against a dangerous problem this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The effort is organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as a way for people to safely get rid of unused medication.

In April, 33,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected by 200 police agencies across Pennsylvania.

State officials say these drugs are a clear danger that can have tragic results.

Watch the full news conference from PA Cast below:

“Hundreds of thousands of unused and expired prescription drugs are circulating in every corner of our society and that’s why opportunities like this are so important,” said Jennifer Smith, secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

The hours for Drug Take Back Day are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to find a drug take back location near you.