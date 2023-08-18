Washington County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another lucky Pennsylvania resident has just secured a multi-million dollar winning ticket.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer recently sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off in Washington County.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, located at 210 Racetrack Road, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Five Million Fabulous Fortune is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

To review rules, chances of winning or learn how to play traditional and online games, visit palottery.com.