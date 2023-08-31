(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Check your tickets, a lucky lottery player will find they have a winning $1 million ticket.

Sheetz in Clarion County has sold a $1 million winning Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off. The Sheetz at 1281 East Main St. in Clarion earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Big Money Millionaire is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners are reminded to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Visit palottery.com for rules, chances of winning and to learn how to play traditional and online games.