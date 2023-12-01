Philadelphia Police are searching for the inmate who escaped from Riverside Correctional Facility in Holmesburg, yesterday afternoon.

34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter escaped from custody while he was working at an orchard near the prison and asked the corrections officer for a bathroom break. After some time had passed and Hagenkotter didn’t return, the corrections officer went to check on him and noticed that Hagenkotter had escaped.

Hagenkotter was serving time for theft and burglary but met the criteria for an outside work assignment, said the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

According to surveillance video, Hagenkotter hopped a fence escaped through the prison’s sanitation yard, and then went towards Torresdale Avenue.

Officials were notified at 12:05 p.m. and a manhunt began at 12:30 p.m.

All Philadelphia prisons were placed on lockdown at 12:20 p.m. with no visitors until further notice.

The U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia announced that Hagenkotter is a 5′ 06″ man, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, blue pants, and dark-colored boots.

If you have any information on Hagenkotter’s whereabouts, police urge you to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS. Although Hagenkotter was in minimum custody, police say he should not be approached.