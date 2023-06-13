U.S Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, visited Philadelphia on late-Tuesday-morning, to tour the I-95 collapse site.

In attendance was Secretary Buttigieg, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards, and other local officials.

Officials surveyed the damage site and held a press conference to inform the public on the latest developments.

Throughout the press conference, workers could be heard tearing down the damaged southbound section of I-95.

Secretary Buttigieg spoke on the importance of restoring the I-95 quickly. “The only thing that’s even more important than making sure it’s restored quickly, is making sure it’s restored safely”, he continued.

Buttigieg praised first responders for their efforts quickly putting out the fire and their continued response in assisting the public with the many detours around the city. He continued his praise towards SEPTA for their effort in aiding the public with added routes and capacity throughout it’s transportation system.

According to Secretary Mike Carroll, “contractors are busy proceeding with planning and ordering materials… for the reconstruction that should begin later this week.”

Secretary Mike Carroll announced that he and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are expected to announce replacement plans on Wednesday.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards reminded the public of the increased capacity on Septa Regional Rail, Trenton, West Trenton, and Fox Chase Lines, and the the added morning and evening services on the Trenton Line.

During the Q&A portion of the press conference, Buttigieg commented on learning from this investigation and preventing these types of occurrences in the future.

Buttigieg also spoke on the expected timeline, saying he was stunned by the efficiency of all the contractors and work that has been put into the demolition site so far.

