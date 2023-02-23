(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has opened a regional office in Erie.

Senator Fetterman’s office announced Thursday the Erie regional office will be located in the Western District of Pennsylvania United States Courthouse at 17 South Park Row, Suite B-120, in Erie. Senator Bob Casey and Representative Mike Kelly also have offices in the federal building.

“Our team is proud to share we opened our Erie office last week. Erie is one of John’s favorite cities in our Commonwealth, a hub of manufacturing and the bellwether county of Pennsylvania, and I am excited to expand our constituent services westward with this office,” said Adam Jentleson, Senator Fetterman’s Chief of Staff.

Fetterman has three office locations throughout the state, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and now Erie; more office locations will be opening in the coming weeks and months, according to Fetterman’s office.

The Erie regional office will include constituent service and outreach offices for counties in NWPA.

For more information on the Erie regional office, visit fetterman.senate.gov or call (814) 453-3010.