(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced that $2.1 million is being invested in 31 student research projects across the Commonwealth to help advance innovation as part of the Manufacturing PA initiative.

According to the release, the projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program that pairs students with local manufacturers to develop new technologies and advance innovation with their research projects.

The program is open to any accredited PA college or university and universities that have partnered with a manufacturer can apply for and receive between $25,000 and $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.

“The Shapiro Administration understands the importance of investing in Pennsylvania manufacturing to help spur the economy and generate continued growth and innovation,” said Rick Siger, acting secretary of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

Shapiro also included a $1M investment in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program in the state budget that the administrations claims would allow 14 more manufacturers to partner with universities in adopting new technologies and advancing new products and processes.

The Shapiro Administration also says the Manufacturing PA initiative ensures that training leads to careers that provide higher pay and opportunities for advancement by working with industrial resource centers, Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, technical schools, and non-profit organizations.

The 31 projects that received grants are involved in partnerships with local manufacturing companies and the following 19 Pennsylvania colleges:

Bucknell University

Carnegie Mellon University

Drexel University

Gannon University

Lehigh University

Lycoming College

Millersville University

Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University – Altoona

Pennsylvania State University – Behrend

Pennsylvania State University – DuBois

Pennsylvania State University – Harrisburg

Temple University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

Villanova University

Widener University

York College of Pennsylvania

