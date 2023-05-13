(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Shapiro Administration is continuing its efforts to boost digital literacy in communities without access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet with a fourth round of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development grants (DLWDG).

On Thursday, the PA Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced almost $900,000 will be available in grants to support digital literacy and job training programs across the state for PA residents to boost the digital literacy skills needed to obtain family-sustaining employment.

The program is designed to help create programs and strategies that include increasing learning opportunities in communities that lack proper broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

“As job requirements continue to evolve, the need for digital literacy has increased. It is our duty to ensure Pennsylvania workers are well-equipped with the skills needed to be successful in the modern labor market,” said Acting L&I Secretary Nancy Walker. “This grant program not only helps address critical barriers to employment but empowers workers to maintain family-sustaining jobs.”

According to the release, programs funded by these grants help improve career skills needed when looking for a job and in the workplace such as digital fundamentals, digital citizenship, and understanding digital information.

Eligible applicants include programs previously awarded DLWDG Round 2 grants. Round 4 applicants can be awarded up to $45,000 through July 2024. The deadline to apply is June 9, 2023.

For more information about DLWDGs and other L&I grant opportunities, please visit L&I’s website.