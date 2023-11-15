(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– This week, officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) celebrated the work completed over the course of the 2023 construction and summer maintenance season which included 71 projects and over 100 miles of road paved in District 1.

PennDOT District 1 includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties with 2023 works including nearly 100 miles of roadway, seal coating more than 400 miles, and replaced, rehabilitating or preserving 37 bridges.

District 1 has bid 48 projects including 18 highway projects, 13 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, 10 safety projects, and seven projects estimated to cost over $216 million by officials.

Work was also completed on 33 projects awarded or started before 2023 worth more than $150 million including the reconstruction of Interstate 90 from mile marker 3.5 near Springfield to mile marker 10.5 in Girard, the 12th Street Corridor and the Market Street Roundabout in Warren.

“As we look back on this construction season, there are several things that standout as highlights for the year. Among those are the strong partnership between us and the City of Meadville to complete drainage upgrades as we were resurfacing Park Avenue, the completion of the roundabout in the City of Warren, starting on the Fisherman Cove’s Bridge in Venango County, and resurfacing Route 158 in Mercer County,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 Executive. “We also got some important community projects out the door that have been in the works for years, including the Waterford covered bridge and the Bayfront Parkway improvements.”

From January to October this year, 5,567 roadway miles were improved, 1,690 miles were paved, across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania according to PennDOT.

During that same period, 545 state and locally owned bridges were put out for bids to be repaired, replaced, or preserved while 392 construction contracts were completed for highways, bridges and other improvements projects by PennDOT’s private-sector partners.

A majority of the 2023 projects were funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which also helped bing in approximately $23.7 million in additional funding for District 1.

Five contracts were also awarded for for guiderails repairs and updates, highway lighting repairs and updates, reflective pavement marker (RPM) installation, durable pavement legend installation and geotechnical drilling districtwide.

For a full list of projects completed by PennDOT District 1, along with live updates, you can check out their website here.