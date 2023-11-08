Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Commissioner Michael Humphreys announced on Wednesday that starting on January 1, 2024, the Shapiro Administration will require all commercial insurers to handle autism claims in a way that complies with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA).

Starting next year, commercial insurers will have to adjust their insurance policy form language and claims handling processes because autism related services will be categorized under the mental health benefit umbrella.

This means that insurance companies will no longer be able to charger more for autism related services than they would for physical health services and would also no longer be able to impose a limit for how many autism-related services someone can receive.

“Today, my administration is making clear that autism services are mental health services with full parity protections, and under our mental health parity laws, we expect insurers to cover treatment consistently and fairly,” said Gov. Shapiro. “With today’s announcement, we are removing unnecessary barriers to care for over 55,000 Pennsylvanians with autism and helping them secure the treatment they need to live happy, productive lives.”

For more information on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to supporting

Pennsylvanians with autism, visit the Official Pennsylvania Government website.