(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– More than nine months after the train derailment in East Palestine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said this week his administration is still conducting precautionary tests of the environment in western Pennsylvania near the crash.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 Gov. Shapiro announced he’s directing the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Agriculture (PDA) to continue testing the soil and water in Beaver and Lawrence counties with neither agency reporting any long-term contaminants related to the crash.

Shapiro also directed Norfolk Southern to distribute $1 million directly to communities affected by the derailment to assist with community relief as part of their agreement made in July.

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need, protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians, and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shaprio said the funds from the multi-million dollar deal have been used to help with testing by independent agencies as well as helping first responders, supporting the environment, and local families.

“We organized independent water and soil sampling, and we put the results of that testing online so that our residents could see them for themselves; we delivered more than $1.4 million for first responders to ensure they could afford new equipment after their old equipment was contaminated from the derailment; and we ensured families were made whole for their losses, including Emily from Darlington, who was reimbursed for the eggs she couldn’t use or sell because of the derailment,” Shapiro explained.

Darlington Township placed the $660,000 they received into a high-yield savings account to support first responders and be prepared for any future emergencies while Little Beaver and Enon Valley Borough received $120,000 and $115,000 respectively to be used on mini-grants for projects such as clean water projects, healthy soil projects, and environmental education initiatives.

The Shapiro Administration said they’ve secured over $1.4 million in reimbursements for equipment losses stemming from the derailment from Norfolk Southern since they were announced back in April.

The DEP is also completing a third round of private well sampling within 2 miles of the derailment on the Pennsylvania side and has completed all of its soil sampling and surface water sampling. Agencies continue to see no contamination in Western PA related to the train derailment.

For the results of the DEP’s most recent round of testing along with an interactive map of testing done in the area, check out the DEP website here.